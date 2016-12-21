Lancaster Woman Caught In Icy Pond

MANOR TOWNSHIP – A Lancaster woman wanted on multiple warrants was taken into custody in a unique way in Manor Township. Police corralled 41-year-old Meredith Calder in an icy pond on Stone Mill Road. Calder was wanted for warrants through the Lancaster County Sheriff and Northern York Regional Police. Manor Township Police received information that Calder was in their jurisdiction. Police initially spotted Calder in the Pheasant Ridge Development. She then fled on foot onto Conestoga Country Club property. There, Calder crossed a frozen pond and fell through the ice. She was able to stand in the water, but refused to come out. Officers went into the water and took her into custody. Calder was treated at a local hospital and is now in Lancaster County Prison.

