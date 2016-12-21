Robbery Suspect Sought In Millersville Robbery

MILLERSVILLE – Police are searching for the robber of a Lancaster County tobacco shop. On Thursday, December 8 around 8:46 p.m., officers responded to the Genuine Tobacco store at 76 W. Frederick Street in Millersville Borough. The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’11”, with a thin build, wearing a Dickies style button down jacket with built in gray hooded liner and two chest pockets and dirt or paint on the back of the jacket. The suspect covered his face with a dark covered mask or cloth and was wearing a dark colored baseball hat with a logo and a yellow or lighter colored brim. Pictures of the suspect can be seen at wdac.com under this news story. Anyone with information is asked to contact Millersville Borough Police at 717-872-4657 or Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-322-1913. Callers can remain anonymous.

