Attempt To Exempt PA Schools From Prevailing Wage

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania school districts would be exempt from the requirements of the prevailing wage act under legislation to be reintroduced in Harrisburg next year. A study by the Journal of Education Financing examining the effect of Pennsylvania’s prevailing wage law on school construction, found that districts paid 17% higher labor costs under the Prevailing Wage Act when compared with private sector wages for all labor classifications. York County Sen. Scott Wagner, the bill’s prime sponsor, gave examples of how the prevailing wage mandate impacted an area district. Wagner says his measure would maximize the value of every taxpayer dollar and save the state approximately $500 million.

