Busy PA Turnpike For The Holidays

HARRISBURG – Approximately 4.5 million vehicles are expected to travel the PA Turnpike from Christmas Eve through New Year’s Day. Typically, the Christmas/New Year’s holiday periods are among the busiest long-distance travel periods of the year. About 90% of all holiday travel is by car. Most of the traffic is expected to be spread out over the holiday week. The heaviest days are anticipated to be Dec. 23 and Dec. 27-30 with about 550,000 vehicles projected each of those days. During the holiday, all construction and maintenance work will be suspended and State Police will deploy additional patrols to stop drunk drivers, speeders, and aggressive motorists.

