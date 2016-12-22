Lancaster County Food Distribution For Christmas

LANCASTER – The 30th annual Lancaster County Project for the Needy holiday dinner distribution will take place this Saturday at Clipper Stadium, 650 North Prince Street, Lancaster. The project will distribute over ten thousand pounds of turkey, three tons of potatoes, and fifteen thousand eggs to over 8,000 local low-income families throughout Lancaster County. The distribution starts at 8 a.m. No pre-screening is required. Lancaster County Project for the Needy is a non-profit group that relies solely on public donations and volunteers. Many different groups help with the project including The Lancaster County Council of Churches and many other Church groups and other organizations. Volunteers are needed to help sort and distribute the groceries and should gather at Clipper Stadium at 5:30 a.m. on December 24th to help fill the boxes. Volunteers to distribute groceries do not have to pre-register or call ahead of time.

