PA Medical Marijuana Program To Issue Permits Soon

HARRISBURG (AP) – Health officials in Pennsylvania will be accepting applications to grow and distribute medical marijuana over the next couple months with hopes of having the system operational in about a year and a half. PA Health Secretary Karen Murphy said that permit applications for dispensaries and for grower-processors will be available online starting Jan. 17. The month-long application period will begin Feb. 20. The first phase will involve up to 12 grower-processor permits and as many as 27 dispensary licenses. Each dispensary can operate three locations. Murphy says the state’s Office of Medical Marijuana currently has eight employees.



