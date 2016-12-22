Parents Of U.S. Woman Held By Taliban Hopeful For Release

STEWARTSTOWN (AP) – Parents of an York County woman being held captive by the Taliban are hoping President-elect Donald Trump will broker her release if President Barack Obama doesn’t succeed before he leaves office. Jim and Lyn Coleman of Stewartstown spoke to ABC’s “Good Morning America” Wednesday after a new video appeared showing their daughter Caitlan, her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle, and their two children. In it, they begged their governments to intervene on their behalf with their Afghan captors. Two young children appear in the video with them, and Coleman has told her family she gave birth to two children in captivity. The Colemans say they took solace in seeing their daughter and grand-kids looking healthy and seeing the children for the first time. Canada called for their unconditional release on Monday.

