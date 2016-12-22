Settlement Impacts West Chester University Students

HARRISBURG – The PA Attorney General’s Office reached a legal settlement with two rental companies alleged to have illegally imposed fees on West Chester University students leasing apartments. The settlement is with West Chester Commons, L.P., College Arms, L.P. and Walters Pennsylvania 1, Inc. The settlement alleges the companies, which offered housing at the West Chester Commons and College Arms apartment complexes, violated the Landlord Tenant Act and the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law. During the 2007-2008 and 2008-2009 lease terms, the companies required each resident to pay a one-time $200 “turnover fee.” The companies discontinued the “turnover fee” and instead collected an “operational fee” through 2011-2012 leases. The Landlord Tenant Act does not allow the collection of fees other than a security deposit. As part of the settlement, the companies will pay restitution to all eligible consumers who file complaints prior to Feb. 3. Those wishing to file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection are encouraged to visit www.attorneygeneral.gov or call 1-800-441-2555.

