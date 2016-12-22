Share The Blessing To Help Local Needy

LANCASTER – What began with the intention of awarding a $1,000 gift card to a local family in need has swelled into a generous outpouring of contributions and gifts that have helped local individuals and families in need afford food, clothing, and all that is required to enjoy Christmas. Over the past five years, Share the Blessing has gained the support of many local residents and families seeking to give back to their own community, having raised more than $570,000 for over 850 families and individuals in need. You can help with a donation by calling 717-381-5440 or sending a check to Share the Blessing, P.O. Box 186, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. You can make an online contribution or nominate a needy individual or family by going to sharetheblessing.com.

