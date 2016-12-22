State Spending Control Measure To Be Re-Introduced

HARRISBURG – A constitutional amendment to control state spending in Pennsylvania will be reintroduced in the new legislative session. Known as the “Taxpayer Protection Act,” the measure seeks to limit the growth of state spending by indexing it to two objective standards of measure, with the lower of the two determining the rate of spending. Sen. Camera Bartolotta of Washington, Greene, & Beaver Counties is again sponsoring the measure. Thirty states operate under a tax or expenditure limitation. Pennsylvania is in the minority of states that have no control of state spending.

