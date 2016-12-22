Wolf Won’t Seek Sales/Income Tax Hike To Balance Budget

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says he won’t ask lawmakers to raise taxes on sales or income in his upcoming budget proposal, even as the state faces a deficit. Wolf said that he’ll instead propose a budget balanced with cuts and steps to make state government operate more efficiently. He was not ready to discuss those steps, although he pointed to his move last week to eliminate positions in state government. He’s scheduled to release his budget proposal in early February. The Republican-controlled Legislature has rejected Wolf’s proposals to increase sales or income taxes in his first two budget proposals. Wolf wanted billions to fix the deficit and school-funding disparities. Still, Wolf says he’ll keep pressing for higher taxes on natural gas production.

Related