Man Drowns Trying To Walk Across Icy Pond

DELTA (AP) – Authorities in York County say a man told co-workers that he was going to try to walk across an icy pond last week, but he broke through the ice and drowned. Officials said 29-year-old Hassan Muhammad-Richardson was one of 100 construction workers on the overnight shift at Calpine Corp.’s York Energy Center in Peach Bottom Township. The York County coroner’s office said he told co-workers that he bet he could walk across the icy pond, and began to do so although co-workers tried to dissuade him. Officials said he fell through the pond at about 3:30 a.m. Friday and died. The death was listed as an accidental drowning. Company officials said he was employed by Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. and called his death a tragedy.

