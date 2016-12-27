Two People Shot Near Memorial For Traffic Victim

HARRISBURG (AP) – Authorities say two people were shot and injured on Christmas near a central Pennsylvania memorial set up for a traffic accident victim who police said may have been running to escape gunfire. Police said the two female victims were shot shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday while they were at the memorial for the victim of the Christmas Eve accident. Police are investigating whether the victim of that accident ran into the path of the vehicle as he was fleeing gunshots in the area, either as a potential target or just to avoid the crossfire. No arrests have been made in either case.

