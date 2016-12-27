York Co. Police Investigating Possible Murder-Suicide

YORK (AP) – Police in York County are investigating after a 40-year-old woman and her 12-month-old son were found dead inside their home in an apparent murder-suicide. The bodies were found by officers who were dispatched to Sheri Shermeyer’s home in Shrewsbury Township for a welfare check on Monday afternoon. Shermeyer was found lying in her bed, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police say the woman intentionally suffocated her son, John, who most likely died of asphyxiation. York County Coroner Pamela Gay was sent to the home just before 2 p.m. Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

