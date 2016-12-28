Army Colonel To Be Sentenced On Child Pornography Charges

HARRISBURG (AP) – An Army colonel who worked at the U.S. Army War College is scheduled to be sentenced in Pennsylvania on child pornography charges. Col. Robert Rice was convicted in May of possession and distribution of child pornography. He’s due to appear in federal court in Harrisburg on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to similar counts during a court-martial at Fort McNair in Washington and was sentenced to four years in military prison. Federal prosecutors in the civil case are seeking a sentence of 12 years, nine months to 20 years in prison. The defense is asking for the mandatory minimum of five years, to run concurrently with the military sentence. Rice developed war games at the school in Carlisle.

