Flags In Maryland At Half-Staff To Honor Fallen Soldier

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Flags in Maryland are being lowered to honor a soldier who died of injuries sustained in an explosion in Afghanistan. Gov. Larry Hogan ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff Thursday in honor of Sgt. First Class Allan E. Brown of Takoma Park from sunrise to sunset. Brown died earlier this month at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Military officials say on Nov. 12, a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device inside the base at in Bagram, Afghanistan. The bomb killed two U.S. servicemen and two American contractors. The Pentagon says Brown was among the 16 U.S. service members injured in that attack.

