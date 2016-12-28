Fish Kill In The Susquehanna River Investigated

YORK HAVEN (AP) – Pennsylvania environmental regulators are investigating a fish kill in the Susquehanna River. The Department of Environmental Protection says it received reports of a fish kill near Brunner Island Steam Electric Station in northern York County. An inspector confirmed the fish kill. Pennlive.com reports that Brunner Island was fined $25,000 in April over an operations glitch that killed more than 1,100 fish. It’s unclear if the coal-fired power plant had anything to do with the latest incident.

