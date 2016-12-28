Lancaster Man Charged For Texting While Driving

LANCASTER(AP) – A Lancaster County man has been sentenced to a minimum term of house arrest for causing a fatal accident due to texting while driving. A Lancaster County judge today imposed a 6 to 23-month sentence on 25-year-old Phong Chadd Pham of Lancaster but spared him a jail sentence on the minimum term. Pham pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the July 2015 crash in Strasburg Township that killed 78-year-old Eva Kunkle. Prosecutors said phone records indicated that Pham had been text-messaging immediately before the accident. Pham tearfully apologized to Kunkle’s relatives. The judge urged him to become an advocate and talk to young people about the dangers of cellphone distraction.