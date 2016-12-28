Lancaster Man Charged For Texting While Driving

LANCASTER(AP) – A Lancaster County man has been sentenced to a minimum term of house arrest for causing a fatal accident due to texting while driving. A Lancaster County judge today imposed a 6 to 23-month sentence on 25-year-old Phong Chadd Pham of Lancaster but spared him a jail sentence on the minimum term. Pham pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the July 2015 crash in Strasburg Township that killed 78-year-old Eva Kunkle. Prosecutors said phone records indicated that Pham had been text-messaging immediately before the accident. Pham tearfully apologized to Kunkle’s relatives. The judge urged him to become an advocate and talk to young people about the dangers of cellphone distraction.

Related