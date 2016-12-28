PA Asks FCC To Keep Broadband Internet Cash In State

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania is staking its claim to more than $23 million in federal funding that Verizon turned down to expand high-speed internet service to rural customers in the state. The Federal Communication Commission’s Connect America Fund provides cash to telecommunications providers for broadband network upgrades and construction in areas that lack high-speed internet. Companies that take the money must agree to offer fast internet speeds as well as meet other targets. Verizon declined to accept the money, which might wind up going to a provider in another state. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has asked the FCC to ensure the funding stays in Pennsylvania. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey also called on the FCC to keep the money in the state, calling it a matter of fairness.

