Coroner Identifies Three Killed In I-81 Truck Crash

CARLISLE (AP) – A coroner is identifying three people who died in a crash that shut down Interstate 81 for more than eight hours in Cumberland County. The victims were identified as 42-year-old Michael Smatlak of York, 61-year-old Terry Danner of West Fairview, and 45-year-old James Hawkins Jr. of Bartlett, Tennessee. Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall says the Wednesday crash occurred near the Carlisle exits when Smatlak’s southbound dump truck crossed the median strip and struck a tractor-trailer driven by Hawkins. Danner’s pickup truck hit the other two vehicles. State police say a tire had ruptured on the dump truck. Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene, while Smatlak and Danner died after being flown to a nearby hospital.

