Area Senator Has A New Committee Appointment

HARRISBURG –York County Sen. Scott Wagner has been appointed by Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati to serve as Chairman of the Senate Local Government Committee for the 2017-2018 legislative session. Wagner thinks this is a great next step for him after serving as Chairman of the Senate Urban Affairs and Housing Committee last legislative session. With having opportunities to address issues impacting urban communities, now he can expand those efforts to every community within the state. Wagner said he intends to sit down with prior Chairman, Senator Scott Hutchinson, to gain insight into the primary issues the Committee has dealt with in the past. Wagner anticipates the Committee will be involved in a number of key issues including municipal pension reform, property assessment procedure updates, and the reduction of state mandates.

