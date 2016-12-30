Donations Pour In For 3 Dauphin Co. Children

HARRISBURG (AP) – Officials in central Pennsylvania say they’ve been overwhelmed with donations for three children whom police allege were starved by their caregivers. Dauphin County’s child welfare agency has been collecting clothing and store gift cards for the kids. Joshua and Brandi Weyant face charges including aggravated assault and false imprisonment. Amy Richards, spokeswoman for the county’s Children Youth Services, says authorities have noticed crowdfunding efforts online to raise money for the children, not related to her office.

Related