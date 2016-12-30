PA Court Won’t Hear Appeal To Gas Line

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s highest court won’t hear an appeal by three central Pennsylvania families trying to prevent an energy company from taking their property for its natural gas pipeline across southern Pennsylvania. The state Supreme Court’s decision Thursday cleared another hurdle for Sunoco Logistics Partners’ Mariner East 2 Pipeline. The lower Commonwealth Court ruled in July in favor of Sunoco over three Cumberland County property owners fighting the use of eminent domain for the 300-mile pipeline project. The company has said the pipeline would provide four times the capacity to move natural gas from Marcellus Shale drilling fields in western Pennsylvania to its Marcus Hook processing and distribution facility near Philadelphia.

