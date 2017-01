ENOLA (AP) – An early-morning house fire in Cumberland County has claimed a life. The county coroner said 47-year-old Richard Wealand died in the fire in the 400 block of State Street in East Pennsboro Township. A neighbor called 911 after seeing flames at the house shortly before 3 a.m. today. Authorities say a second person escaped the fire and was also able to save a couple of dogs. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

