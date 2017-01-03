Harrisburg Holds It’s Oath Of Office Ceremony

HARRISBURG(AP) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are back in session with leadership teams largely unchanged from the two-year session that concluded in November. The oath of office was administered today for members in both chambers, including 22 new representatives and five freshmen senators. Republicans are again in firm majority control of both chambers, 121 to 82 in the House and 34 to 16 in the Senate. Republican Rep. Mike Turzai was re-elected House speaker, while Republican Sen. Joe Scarnati is again the Senate’s president pro tempore. One of the House Democrats, Rep. Leslie Acosta, resigned her seat Tuesday. She secretly pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges last year. The session is shaping up as a repeat of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s first two years, when tight finances and partisan disputes bogged down business.

