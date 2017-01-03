In MD News

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Facing a likely veto override on a bill to boost Maryland’s renewable energy use, Gov. Larry Hogan is outlining some environmental proposals of his own. Hogan announced plans for millions of dollars of initiatives Tuesday. They include increasing funding for tax credits for people who buy electric cars and charging stations. Hogan says he plans to invest another $7.5 million to create a Clean Energy Institute to help develop and attract private investment for clean energy innovations.

