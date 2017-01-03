PA Lawmakers Ready For New Term With Capitol Swearing-In

HARRISBURG (AP) – Swearing-in ceremonies for the newest class of Pennsylvania state lawmakers is taking place at noon today at the state Capitol in Harrisburg as the Legislature’s two-year session begins. Separate events in both chambers will be held, leaving both the House and Senate with substantial Republican majorities. The House will consist of 121 Republicans and 82 Democrats, although one Democrat who pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges, but was re-elected says she plans to resign today. The Senate’s margin is 34 Republicans and 16 Democrats. The year ahead is shaping up as a repeat of Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf’s first two years, when tight finances and partisan disputes bogged down business and led to delays in passing annual state budgets. Wolf will give his budget address on Feb. 7.

