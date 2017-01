MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are attempting to identify a woman leaving Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township without paying for a cart containing merchandise valued at over $1,800 on December 7th. A surveillance photo of the woman can be seen below. If you know her identity, contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401, ext 0. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Anonymous Crime Tipline at 717-569-2816.

Related