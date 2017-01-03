Public Previews Set Before Auction Of Wax President Figures

GETTYSBURG (AP) – If you ever wanted to own a wax figure of a U.S. President or First Lady, you can soon have the opportunity. The now-closed Hall of Presidents and First Ladies Museum in Gettysburg featured wax figures of all 44 U.S. presidents and their first ladies. They will display the figures before they’re auctioned off in mid-January. The museum closed in November after being in business for about 60 years. The collection featured life-sized figures of the presidents and one-third-scale figures of the first ladies in reproduction inaugural gowns, as well as other presidential memorabilia. Previews of the wax figures will be held at the museum Jan. 8 from noon to 5 p.m. and Jan. 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. The figures will be auctioned off on Jan. 14.

Related