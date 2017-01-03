Welfare Fraud Crackdown Expected In New Legislative Session

HARRISBURG – Legislation intended to address welfare fraud in the Commonwealth will be reintroduced in the upcoming legislative session. The measure would provide for a 50% increase to the current staff in the Inspector General’s office for two years. Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument, who is co-sponsoring the measure with Schuylkill County Sen. David Argall, explained that each welfare fraud investigator saves about $1.28 million. After the first year, the Inspector General’s office would be required to file a report regarding the number of investigations addressed and how much money was saved. The legislation was offered as an amendment in the prior legislative session.

Related