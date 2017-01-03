Welfare Fraud Crackdown Expected In New Legislative Session

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG – Legislation intended to address welfare fraud in the Commonwealth will be reintroduced in the upcoming legislative session. The measure would provide for a 50% increase to the current staff in the Inspector General’s office for two years. Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument, who is co-sponsoring the measure with Schuylkill County Sen. David Argall, explained that each welfare fraud investigator saves about $1.28 million. After the first year, the Inspector General’s office would be required to file a report regarding the number of investigations addressed and how much money was saved. The legislation was offered as an amendment in the prior legislative session.

SEN. DAVID ARGALL
SEN. RYAN AUMENT

