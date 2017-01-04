Area Lawmakers Back To Work In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – State lawmakers are back to work in Harrisburg at the start of a new legislative session. The oath of office was administered Tuesday for members in both chambers, including 22 new state representatives and six freshmen state senators. One returning lawmaker is Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank, who said the state will be doing it’s best to help our farmers. Another legislator, Chester County Sen. Andy Dinniman said the Legislature needs to look at eliminating or changing the property tax. Republicans are again in control of both chambers, 121 to 82 in the state House and 34 to 16 in the state Senate. The session is shaping up as a repeat of Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf’s first two years, when tight finances and partisan disputes bogged down business.

