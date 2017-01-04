Bomb Threat Evacuated Local High School

QUARRYVILLE – “Bomb threat” note discovered at Solanco High School. According to Superintendant Dr. Brian Bliss, students and staff at the high school were evacuated, police were called, and parents were notified by Solanco App, Solanco website, Solanco Facebook page, and phone notification system. State police were called around 11:50 a.m. after a written note was found, according to Keith Kaufman, Solanco School District spokesman and Pennsylvania State Police. Students were evacuated by bus to Smith and Swift middle schools. State Police conducted a search of the building and shortly before 2 p.m., students and staff were given permission to return.

