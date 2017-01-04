Lancaster County Crash Victim Robbed

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Manheim Township Police are investigating a robbery that occurred after a crash in Lancaster County. Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, an 18-year-old female reported that she was westbound on Route 30 near Route 72 when a vehicle swerved into her lane and struck her vehicle. After pulling behind the vehicle on the side of the road, a man and woman in the other vehicle got out and immediately demanded money from her. The female passenger pushed the woman up against the side of the car, while the man went into her purse and took $500. The two got back into their vehicle and drove away. The female victim was not injured. The suspect vehicle is described as a small red older model car.

