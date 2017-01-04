PA Lawmakers Begin New Session In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are back in session with leadership teams largely unchanged from the two-year session that concluded in November. The oath of office was administered Tuesday for members in both chambers, including 22 new state representatives and six freshmen state senators. Some new lawmakers from our area include Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin, Lebanon County Rep. Frank Ryan, Rep. Dawn Keefer of Cumberland & York Counties, and Dauphin County Rep. Tom Mehaffie. Republicans are again in control of both chambers, 121 to 82 in the House and 34 to 16 in the Senate. Republican Rep. Mike Turzai was re-elected House Speaker, while Republican Sen. Joe Scarnati is again the Senate’s President Pro Tempore. One House Democrat, Rep. Leslie Acosta of Philadelphia, resigned her seat Tuesday after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges last year. The session is shaping up as a repeat of Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf’s first two years, when tight finances and partisan disputes bogged down business.

