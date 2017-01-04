School Property Tax Elimination Headed Back To PA Legislature

HARRISBURG (AP) – Debate over school property taxes in Pennsylvania is expected to return to the Legislature this year. Senate supporters say the Nov. 8 election provided the necessary votes to eliminate school property taxes entirely and replace them with other revenue streams. That would mean shifting about $14 billion in taxes from property owners to Pennsylvania consumers and workers through sales and personal income taxes. An Associated Press analysis of state data found that more than 70% of school property taxes were collected by the wealthiest half of school districts in 2014-15. One leading plan would increase the income tax rate by 60% and hike the state sales tax rate by 17% while applying it to more goods and services, such as groceries and basic TV.

