Senator Martin Opens Lancaster District Office, Adds Staff

HARRISBURG – Senator Scott Martin has opened a district office in downtown Lancaster and hired several staff to ensure the needs of local communities are addressed. The district office, located on the 3rd floor of the Historic Post Office Building at 48-50 West Chestnut Street (Suite 308), Lancaster, PA 17603, will serve as a point of contact for community residents who have questions or concerns about government services and agencies. Martin encourages constituents to stop by the office or call (717) 397-1309 if he can offer assistance with any problem pertaining to state government. Martin opened an office in Harrisburg last month. His staff at the two offices will include Terry Trego, who will serve as Chief of Staff, Cindy Lonergan as Legislative Director, Angie Eichelberger as District Director, Jill Heintzelman, who will fill the role of Executive Secretary, Lisa Haldy as Constituent Services Specialist, and Marc Pugliese, who will serve as a Legislative Assistant.

