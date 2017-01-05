2017 PA Farm Show Butter Sculpture Unveiled

HARRISBURG – The 2017 PA Farm Show butter sculpture was unveiled this morning at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. The sculpture is made of more than 1,000 pounds of butter donated by the Land O’ Lakes plant in Carlisle. The sculpture pays tribute to the history of environmental stewardship by Pennsylvania dairy farmers. The butter sculpture is displayed in a 45-degree refrigerated glass case in the Main Hall. The 101st PA Farm Show opens to the public this Saturday and goes through January 14.

