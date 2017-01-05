QUARRYVILLE – A bomb threat at Solanco High School yesterday forced an evacuation of students and staff. According to Superintendent Dr. Brian Bliss, police were contacted and parents were notified. State Police were called around 11:50 a.m. after a written note was found. Students were evacuated by bus to Smith and Swift Middle Schools. State Police conducted a search of the building and shortly before 2 p.m., students and staff were given permission to return to the building. Police and school officials are investigating.

