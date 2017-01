CARLISLE – Police are investigating an early morning home invasion in Carlisle. Around 2:20 a.m., two male suspects forced entry to the rear of a home in the 500 block of W. North Street. The suspects were wearing ski masks and were armed with handguns. Two of the victims were assaulted during the incident, however neither were seriously injured. The suspects were not believed to have obtained anything from the residence prior to departing before police arrived.

