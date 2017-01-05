Lancaster County Legislator Looks At Key State Issues

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument says that with the many fiscal challenges facing Pennsylvania, lawmakers need to get to work quickly on a number of key issues. The GOP legislator wants to advance efforts to eradicate waste, fraud, and abuse in state government along with reforming and shining the light on the collective bargaining process after the work stoppage with the State System of Higher Education. Aument also called for public pension and property tax reforms. He added that the General Assembly must also promote policies that reverse the trend of young people leaving the Commonwealth for opportunities in other states.

