Lawmakers Want To Close Empty State Offices

HARRISBURG – PA Senators David Argall of Schuylkill County and Randy Vulakovich of Allegheny County are introducing legislation aimed at saving taxpayer dollars through the closure of empty state offices. The measure would require all state executive and independent agencies to report their space usage to the Department of General Services. The department will then provide annual documentation to the General Assembly on the number of empty office spaces and its actions to reduce the amount of real estate utilized by the state agencies. Argall believes that having empty floor space in state-owned buildings is a gigantic waste of tax dollars. Pennsylvania has reduced its overall leased office space usage over the past four years resulting in $10 million in annual savings, but Argall feels that millions more could be saved through improved accountability.

