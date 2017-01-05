Ministry Needs Medical Personnel In Iraq

BOONE, NC – Samaritans Purse is seeking medical personnel to help at their Emergency Field Hospital in Iraq. Their Medical Disaster Assistance Response Team or DART program meets the critical needs of victims while sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ. The hospital, located in the plains of Nineveh east of Mosul, will be equipped with two operating rooms, nearly 50 beds, and will need more than 40 staff. They anticipate treating injuries from gunfire, mines, and other explosives as many dozens of civilians are harmed daily in the conflict. Medical DART members must have a flexible schedule and availability to deploy immediately. Prior humanitarian experience in delivering quality programming in an austere environment is also desired. For more information, you can call the Iraq Medical Response line at 828-268-5720. You can also find out more by CLICKING THIS LINK.

Related