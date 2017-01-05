PA Turnpike Tolls To Increase 6%

HARRISBURG — The PA Turnpike Commission reminds travelers that beginning 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 8 tolls will reflect a 6% increase for both cash and E-ZPass customers. The toll increase is needed to meet the PTC’s funding obligations. These include rebuilding and widening the PA Turnpike, a 550-mile system that is, in part, more than 75 years old, as well as providing funding to support the Commonwealth’s public transportation needs. The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.16 to $1.23 for E-ZPass customers and from $1.80 to $1.95 for cash customers. The most common toll for tractor-trailers will increase from $9.59 to $10.17 for E-ZPass customers and from $13.60 to $14.45 for cash customers. Travelers can check and calculate fares by visiting www.paturnpike.com.



