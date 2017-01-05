Sturla Returns For His 14th Term

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Rep. Mike Sturla has begun his 14th term representing residents of Lancaster and parts of Lancaster and Manheim Townships. Sturla said he’s eager to continue working on legislation that will improve education, tackle environmental issues, improve our ailing infrastructure, address the heroin, opiate, and prescription drug epidemic, and close the structural budget deficit with sustainable revenue sources. Sturla was re-elected by his Democrat colleagues as chairman of the House Democratic Policy Committee.

