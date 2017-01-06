End Of Life & Organ Donation Spotlighted

LANCASTER – The month of January on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight will focus on pro life issues. Tomorrow will feature a special program from Life Issues Institute examining organ donation call “End Of Life: Who Gets To Choose?” One guest is Dr. Paul Byrne of Life Guardian Foundation, who says brain death is not the same as natural death. Several others will share their experiences  on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “WDAC podcasts.”

