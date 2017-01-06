Fill A Glass With Hope Event At The PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG – Fill a Glass With Hope is a partnership formed among Feeding Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, Mid-Atlantic Dairy, agriculture partners, and business leaders that provides fresh milk to Pennsylvania families in need through Feeding Pennsylvania’s statewide network of food banks. Former quarterback for the Pittsburg Steelers, Charlie Batch shared that he is excited to be a part of this important event and is very thankful for all the partners for making it possible.



Also, former punter for the Philadelphia Eagles, Sean Landeta talked about the several events he participates with the American Dairy Association through the NFL PA. He enjoys seeing kids in the schools he visits being truly grateful for the milk and yogurt they get every morning because of all the partners.



Initially launched in June 2014 as an initiative with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, an announcement was made at the 2016 Farm Show that this program – through Feeding Pennsylvania – was being expanded to become Pennsylvania’s first statewide charitable fresh milk program.