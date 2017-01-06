Guilty Plea By Mom In Her Child’s Death

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Dauphin County woman charged in the starvation death of one of her 5-month-old twin daughters has pleaded guilty. 30-year-old Dionne Bishop entered the plea to murder and endangering the welfare of a child and sentenced to 13 to 30 years in prison. Bishop and the twins’ father were arrested in 2015 over the death of their daughter, Lakia Hardy. Officers responded to the family’s Harrisburg home over the child’s difficulty breathing. She appeared malnourished and was taken to a hospital, where she died. The cause of death was starvation and dehydration. The other daughter was emaciated and near-death. She survived. The father is awaiting trial.

