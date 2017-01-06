Home Invasion In Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP – A Lancaster County home invasion is under investigation. Officers responded Wednesday at 8:40 p.m. on Chickadee Circle in Leola after several armed males entered the residence. The suspects stole various property from the home. One male occupant of the residence was assaulted as the suspects entered. There were six occupants in the residence including two children. No other occupants were injured. The suspects were described as Hispanic males wearing all black clothing with their faces covered. Initial investigation determined that the victims were targeted and the incident was not random. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.

