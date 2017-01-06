PA Turnpike Tolls To Jump On Sunday

HARRISBURG – The PA Turnpike Commission reminds travelers that beginning Jan. 8, tolls will reflect a 6% increase for both cash and E-ZPass customers. The increase is needed to meet funding obligations, which includes rebuilding and widening the turnpike, as well as providing funding to support the Commonwealth’s public transportation needs. The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.16 to $1.23 for E-ZPass customers and from $1.80 to $1.95 for cash customers. The most common toll for tractor-trailers will increase from $9.59 to $10.17 for E-ZPass customers and from $13.60 to $14.45 for cash customers. Travelers can check and calculate fares by visiting www.paturnpike.com.

