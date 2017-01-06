Teen To Be Tried As Adult In Lancaster County Fatal Shooting

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County teen will be tried as an adult for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy this summer. A judge ruled that 17-year-old George Rosado face counts of misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter, felony theft of a firearm, and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia in the adult criminal court system. Rosado shot and killed 15-year-old Ibram Hanna on Aug. 12 with a gun Rosado stole hours earlier from an unlocked vehicle. Hanna died of a single gunshot at Rosado’s Mountville home where he lived with a relative. Rosado was transferred to Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail.

